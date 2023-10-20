Muthoot Fincorp Ltd has launched Muthoot FinCorp ONE where customers can get gold loans either at their doorstep or at a branch in 30 minutes.

When a customer books an appointment for a gold loan from home on the Muthoot FinCorp ONE platform, a loan manager will visit their home to collect the jewellery at their preferred date and time, making the process easy and hassle-free.

The pledged gold jewellery is carried to a nearby Muthoot FinCorp branch in a GPS-tracked safe locker and is automatically insured as an added layer of protection. The loan disbursal takes 30 minutes, the company said.

Additionally, the platform enables 24x7 gold loan top-ups while accommodating the diverse needs of its customers.

