Navi Finserv to offer home loans in Hyderabad

Navi Finserv, part of Navi Technologies co-founded by Sachin Bansal, will launch its quick, and affordable retail home loans via the Navi App in Hyderabad soon.

Navi will provide home loans starting from ₹10 lakh up to ₹1.5 crores with tenure of up to 25 years and interest rate starting at 6.95 per cent.

The Navi App can be downloaded on Google Play store. Navi Finserv Private Limited is an RBI registered Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC), according to a release.