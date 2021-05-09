Money & Banking

Navi Finserv to offer home loans in Hyderabad

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on May 09, 2021

To offer loans from ₹10 lakh to ₹1.5 crore

Navi Finserv, part of Navi Technologies co-founded by Sachin Bansal, will launch its quick, and affordable retail home loans via the Navi App in Hyderabad soon.

Navi will provide home loans starting from ₹10 lakh up to ₹1.5 crores with tenure of up to 25 years and interest rate starting at 6.95 per cent.

The Navi App can be downloaded on Google Play store. Navi Finserv Private Limited is an RBI registered Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC), according to a release.

Published on May 09, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.