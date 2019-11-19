NBFCs with over ₹500 cr assets size now under IBC

Fasal Bima, a story of dashed hopes
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
On the heels of putting in place a generic framework for insolvency proceedings of Systemically Important Financial Service Providers (FSP), the Centre has now specifically brought Non Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs) with over ₹500 crore assets size under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) fold.
This latest move by the Corporate Affairs Ministry ( MCA) has been done in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and would cover housing finance companies too (those with asset size over ₹500 crore), official sources said.
It may be recalled that the generic framework provided that the Centre would, in consultation with the appropriate regulator, specify from time to time the category of FSP that would be brought under IBC for the purpose of their insolvency and liquidation proceedings.
The spate of NBFCs blowouts in the recent years had compelled the Government to invoke Section 227 of the IBC.
Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas had recently said that the special framework provided under Section 227 for financial service providers is essentially aimed at serving as an interim mechanism to deal with any exigency pending introduction of a full fledged enactment to deal with financial resolution of banks and other systemically important financial service providers. The special framework under Section 227 of IBC does not apply to banks.
Reacting to the latest MCA move to bring NBFCs with over ₹500 crore assets under IBC fold, Raman Aggarwal, Co-Chairman, Finance Industry Development Council said this is a positive move as with a defined resolution process in place, it should instil more confidence with the investors. However, the Centre must also immediately give NBFCs all the recovery tools that is currently available with other financial institutions, he added.
“Even as of today, NBFCs are not being given the benefit of all recovery tools. There are still various barriers that impede our recovery process”, Aggarwal said.
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
This iconic notebook is a sleek powerhouse for executives
In the absence of a Will, succession laws decide who will inherit your estate
If you deal with digital transaction on regular basis and are worried about data theft, then opt for it
The economy decelerated in the first half of FY20, and the impact is evident in many industries. How did India ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty take a breather; a clear direction is awaited
On lockdown for over 100 days, Kashmir’s plight has crippled its artistes — painters and poets, playwrights ...
Crossing the border from Pakistan, thousands of Hindu refugees hope to soon reach a destination called Indian ...
From a runaway beggar to heading the state’s top institution for folk arts, Manjamma’s extraordinary life ...
Cat-and-mouse games between man-eaters and humans are a part of life in the Sundarbans
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...