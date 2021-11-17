No objection certificate from IT dept not required for voluntary liquidation: IBBI

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Insolvency regulator IBBI has clarified that an Insolvency Professional (IP) handling voluntary liquidation process will not be required to seek any No Objection Certificate (NOC) or No Due Certificate from the Income Tax department for compliance with any such process.
Th position was laid down in a circular by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) which held that the process of applying such NOC/NDC from the IT Department is time-consuming and defeats the objective of time-bound completion of process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), the IBBI said.
Currently, the voluntary liquidation regulations mandates the liquidator to make the public announcement within five days office appointment, calling for submission of claims by stakeholders within 30 days from the liquidation commencement date. The regulations also obligate all the financial creditors, operational creditors including government and other stakeholders to submit their claims within the specified period. If the claims are not submitted in time, the corporate person may get dissolved without dealing with such claims and such claims may consequently get extinguished.
It has been noticed that even after providing an opportunity for filing of claims, the liquidators seek NOC/NDC from the income tax department despite the fact that the code or the regulations do not envisage seeking such NOC/NDCs.
Yogendra Aldak, Partner, Lakshimkumaran and Sridharan Attorneys, said “It brings necessary assurance to the stakeholders and makes sure that the stakeholders are not required to comply with a procedure not contemplated under the Code.”
Veena Sivaramakrishnan, Partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas and Co, said “ Negating the practice of seeking a NOC/NDC from the IT department would operationally ease the process of voluntary liquidation. The liquidators can strike off this requirement from their checklist of obligations.”
Maneet Pal Singh, Partner, I.P. Pasricha & Co, said that in recent times we have seen that the objective of time-bound completion of liquidation process gets defeated primary due to the process of obtaining NOC from the Income Tax Department by the Insolvency Professional since that consumes substantial amount of time against the express provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.
“In order to tackle the same, the IBBI clarified that an Insolvency Professional handling voluntary liquidation process is not required to seek any NOC from the Income Tax Department and with this we believe that the process will be handled smoothly in a time bound manner”, Singh said.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...