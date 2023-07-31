One97 Communications Limited (OCL), which owns the Paytm brand, on Monday launched two innovative payment devices that are 4G enabled — Paytm Pocket Soundbox and Paytm Music Soundbox.

The first-of-its-kind portable device, Paytm Pocket Soundbox, can fit in a person’s pocket and is as small as a debit card, and empowers merchants who are always on the move with instant audio payment alerts.

Paytm Music Soundbox doubles up as a speaker that issues payment notifications and can also be connected to the phone to play music, cricket commentary etc. through bluetooth.

It maybe recalled that Paytm was the first to launch audio-based confirmations with the Paytm Soundbox, which revolutionised in-store payments in the country.

Designed to add convenience for mobile merchants, Paytm Pocket Soundbox is an industry first portable device that comes with all the powerful features of the iconic Paytm Soundbox.

The easy-to-carry, ‘Made in India’ device provides 5-day battery life, 4G connectivity and a torch to keep going even in low-light conditions.

This will be helpful for merchants on the go, including cab and auto drivers, electricians, delivery agents, parking fee collectors and cart vendors.

Paytm Music Soundbox comes with best in-class 10-day battery life, 4G connectivity and a powerful 4W speaker. There’s also a unique voice overlay feature that enables the merchant to hear payment notifications over the music being played.

Driving innovation

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder & CEO, Paytm said, “We are driving innovation further with two new devices Paytm Pocket Soundbox and Paytm Music Soundbox, both of which have been designed to bring convenience to merchants”.

(From left) Bhavesh Gupta, President & COO and Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder & CEO, Paytm

While Paytm Pocket Soundbox will be a gamechanger for merchants on the go, Paytm Music Soundbox announces payment alerts alongside providing entertainment for the merchants.

“With these new devices, we continue to lead technology for small shops of India”, Sharma added.

Paytm continues to remain the leader in in-store payments. As of June 30, 2023, more than 79 lakh merchants are now paying subscriptions for Paytm’s payment devices like Soundbox and Paytm Card Machines.

Sharma told media persons these two new devices launched on Monday can be ordered online too and KYC would have to be done for new-to-Paytm merchants.