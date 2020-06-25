Money & Banking

mishaps in private banks

Now, RBI can frame a ‘reconstruction scheme’without imposing moratorium on withdrawals

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on June 25, 2020 Published on June 25, 2020

Call this a fallout of the recent YES Bank debacle and its subsequent rescue episode.

The Centre has now decided to empower the Reserve Bank of India to handle mishaps in private banks (any banking company) without allowing any loss of public confidence and disruption in the financial system.

The much talked about Banking Regulation (Amendment) Ordinance 2020 – which was approved by the Cabinet on Wednesday – will also allow the RBI to prepare a reconstruction scheme without having to first make an order of moratorium on barring deposit withdrawals, official sources said. As per the existing provisions, a scheme of reconstruction or amalgamation under Section 45 of Banking Regulation Act, can only be prepared during the period of moratorium.

Depositor confidence

The practice of introducing moratorium was seen as disruptive as it carried the risk of undermining depositor confidence and financial stability. The provision of Section 45 was last invoked in the YES Bank case.

As the economic situation arising from the Covid-19 pandemic has increased the stress in both co-operative banks and private banks, the new ordinance proposes to contain the necessary legislative amendments to empower the RBI to deal better with the stress in private banks, sources added.

At present, when the RBI finds something wrong in a bank, it has to impose a moratorium and appoint an administrator.

Once the moratorium comes into effect, the bank cannot lend, and existing depositors cannot withdraw beyond a specified amount. Unless this moratorium is in place, the RBI cannot consider any takeover, merger or amalgamation.

However, putting a bank under moratorium often leads to panic and loss of confidence in the banking system among the public. Also, value also gets eroded for the identified entity.

“So now, without imposing a moratorium, the RBI is being allowed to find suitors for the stressed bank. The RBI is now being allowed to do its job without creating panic among the public or disruption in the financial system,” said a former chief executive officer of a public sector bank.

Public confidence

Incidents like YES Bank prove that public confidence in the banking system takes a severe beating when a moratorium is announced. This also quickly erodes the value of the enterprise. It has other ramifications, too.

A case in point being how the Maharashtra government gave directions to its government departments not to park monies in private sector banks. Not only YES Bank, all private sector banks lost business on this account.

Published on June 25, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.

Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
private banks
RBI and other central banks
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
CBI chargesheets Rana Kapoor, Kapil Wadhawan in YES Bank fraud case