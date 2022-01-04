NPCI Bharat BillPay introduces Unified Presentment Management System for recurring bill payments

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
NPCI Bharat BillPay (NBBL), the wholly-owned subsidiary of National Payments Corporation of India, has introduced ‘Unified Presentment Management System’ (UPMS) for recurring bill payments.
UPMS will enable the customers to set up standing instructions from any channel and for any mode on their recurring bill payments, NPCI said in a statement.
The bills will be automatically fetched from the billers and presented to customers for their action, in terms of auto-debit and bill payment management.
With the UPMS launch, the intent is to enable all the Bharat BillPay Operating Units (BBPOU) to extend this facility to their customers/corporate clients with minimal effort through the centralised infrastructure and application support provided by Bharat BillPay Central Unit (BBPCU), NPCI said.
UPMS will help in democratising recurring bill payments and making them further convenient for customers, it added.
NPCI underscored that UPMS provides a great opportunity for the service providers and fintechs of the digital payments ecosystem to run through this feature in the sandbox environment of BBPS.
Several Operating Units (OUs) and Technical Service Providers (TSPs) are actively coming forward in the rapid deployment of UPMS, it added.
The statement noted UPMS assumes significance as a majority of the transactions in the new categories under BBPS like mutual fund, insurance, subscriptions, school fee payments, currently happen through presentment and standing instructions.
Numbers show that more than 50 per cent of insurance premium payments and SIPs in mutual funds are processed through standing instructions or auto-debits, and it is expected that all AMCs, insurance companies, and even educational institutes will benefit from this platform, NPCI said.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...