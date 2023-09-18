State Bank of India has introduced a digital facility for NRIs to open NRE and NRO accounts (both savings and current accounts) through SBI’s YONO. This service is designed for NTB or “new to bank” customers, providing them with ease and efficiency in the account opening process.

Customers can track the status of their applications in real-time, keeping them informed every step of the way.

Speaking on the launch, Nitin Chugh, DMD & Head (Digital Banking & Transformation) said, “SBI has always been at the forefront of innovation and customer-centric solutions, and this latest offering is no exception. With the launch of this digital service, NRIs can open their NRE/NRO accounts from the comfort of their homes, eliminating the need for an in-person visit to India. This innovative approach simplifies the process for NRI customers and empowers SBI branches with the tools they need to provide quick and efficient customer service.”