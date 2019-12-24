Tuesday, December 24, 2019

NSE* Currency Futures

As on : December 24, 2019

Contract Open High Low Close Qty
Vol OI
EURINR
Dec-2019 79.0125 79.12 78.9225 78.965 53251 27311
Jan-2020 79.4 79.435 79.2725 79.3175 21145 38315
Feb-2020 79.75 79.75 79.595 79.6375 624 1903
Mar-2020 80.0125 80.0775 79.98 79.995 540 701
Apr-2020 80.255 80.35 80.255 80.35 33 54
EURUSD
Dec-2019 1.1092 1.1096 1.1073 1.1081 3569 2199
Jan-2020 1.1104 1.1106 1.11 1.11 15 31
GBPINR
Dec-2019 92.3775 92.3775 92.09 92.3025 125284 31443
Jan-2020 92.66 92.71 92.4525 92.655 44956 47551
Feb-2020 93.0075 93.0075 92.7625 92.9475 2617 4538
Mar-2020 93.2 93.24 93.11 93.14 40 136
Apr-2020 93.51 93.6 93.51 93.55 87 154
GBPUSD
Dec-2019 1.2952 1.2963 1.2927 1.2952 4798 5553
Jan-2020 1.295 1.297 1.2949 1.297 319 144
JPYINR
Dec-2019 65.2 65.295 65.145 65.2575 20143 33093
Jan-2020 65.355 65.495 65.355 65.4825 11523 17596
Feb-2020 65.675 65.75 65.65 65.73 256 1534
Mar-2020 66.05 66.15 66.05 66.15 2 214
USDINR
Dec-2019 71.2675 71.33 71.185 71.3125 1242561 2257880
Jan-2020 71.45 71.545 71.4 71.53 626497 1243348
Feb-2020 71.68 71.7475 71.605 71.73 60119 131129
Mar-2020 71.93 72 71.84 71.985 13998 68137
Apr-2020 72.2325 72.3425 72.1875 72.3175 4212 97737
May-2020 72.43 72.565 72.4 72.525 921 15588
Jun-2020 72.6825 72.7575 72.63 72.72 792 14318
Jul-2020 72.87 73 72.87 73 112 20127
Aug-2020 73.15 73.2 73.09 73.2 362 5606
Sep-2020 73.4 73.51 73.4 73.4325 390 6239
Oct-2020 73.6475 73.73 73.6125 73.73 364 11534
Nov-2020 73.86 73.93 73.7875 73.915 336 3691
USDJPY
Dec-2019 109.22 109.45 109.22 109.45 58 159
Jan-2020 109.09 109.09 109.09 109.09 1 1
Qty: No of Contracts;Vol: Volumes;OI: Open Interest;* National Stock Exchange
