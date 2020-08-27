PAG to pick 51% stake in Edelweiss Wealth Management

Fuelling a new strategy for the S-Cross
Dumping diesel, Maruti is crossing over to a petrol engine for this vehicle. Will it set fire to the sales ...
PAG and Edelweiss Group on Thursday announced PAG’s strategic investment of about ₹2,200 crore for a 51 per cent stake sale in Edelweiss Wealth Management.
“This partnership will result in unlocking value for shareholders and accelerating business growth, powered by PAG’s capital, business expertise and global experience,” said Edelweiss in a statement, adding that it is subject to regulatory approvals.
The transaction is expected to close in the next four to six month, following which EWM will be demerged and listed thereafter in due course
PAG is a leading investor in the region’s fast-growing economies and is keen on the Indian market, where it expects to invest $1 billion in the next two to three years. Edelweiss Wealth Management is the second largest non-bank wealth management business in India.
PAG will become a majority owner of the Edelweiss Wealth Management platform (EWM) of Edelweiss Global Investment Advisors (which also houses Edelweiss Asset Management, India’s largest alternatives and asset reconstruction platform, which is not part of the investment), it further said.
“The time is right for them to operate and grow independently. The PAG transaction will give them a great partner, which will provide them the impetus to expand scope even further,” said Rashesh Shah, Chairman and CEO, Edelweiss Financial Services.
“We are also guided by the board to seek investment partners in Edelweiss Asset Management (EAM) and GI businesses, and EAM will also be demerged and listed thereafter,” he further said.
Meanwhile, Edelweiss Financial Services registered a consolidated net loss of Rs 245.08 crore in the first quarter of the fiscal as against a net profit of Rs 132.02 crore a year ago.
Its total income also declined to ₹1,919.68 crore in the quarter ended June 30 from ₹2,581.96 crore a year ago.
“Well capitalised businesses with strong capital adequacy levels both at consolidated level and key operating entity levels,” it said in another statement, adding that it has liquidity of ₹5,700 crore as on August 12.
Dumping diesel, Maruti is crossing over to a petrol engine for this vehicle. Will it set fire to the sales ...
German luxury sportscar maker Porsche has just launched the new Panamera — its four-door saloon with a boost ...
The GT 2e comes with 85 workout modes
TN boys Velchamy Sankarlingam and Raja Narayanan on working for the hottest tech firms — Zoom and Virgin ...
Investors have the option of showing their income from trading as capital gains or business income
As a safety measure, many banks are now offering services, including ATMs, for select customers, at their ...
Besides helping in executing your financial transactions, mobile apps also help you plan and track your ...
Policies that cover OPD expenses could reimburse vaccine expenses
Farm distress and financial insecurities in a pandemic year have led to a rise in child marriages in the ...
Podcasts are finally making more monies and shows. Here’s this month’s round-up of what to plug into
Meet Major Suman Gawani — the first Indian peacekeeper to receive the UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year ...
In Gitanjali Kolanad’s debut novel Girl Made of Gold, truth is presented as pieces of a puzzle that don’t make ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...