PayPal introduces digital Foreign Inward Remittance Advice

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
PayPal, a global digital payments company, has introduced an automated process for receiving Foreign Inward Remittance Advice (FIRA) — a key document for Indian MSME exporters and freelancers that establishes proof of receipt of export proceeds in foreign currency from outside the country.
At zero-cost, merchants will now be able to download their monthly digital FIRA issued by the bank, by simply logging into their PayPal account. This FIRA was otherwise coming at a cost close to ₹2,000 for every 20 international transactions. This initiative is aimed at empowering Indian MSME exporters to seamlessly grow their business internationally.
“When we help the exporters, we help ourselves. Through this FIRA automation, our merchants get a better experience. We are hoping this will be one of things that will help us attract new exporters. It helps our existing base and in acquiring new exporters as well,” Nath Parameshwaran, Director, Corporate Affairs, PayPal India told BusinessLine.
He highlighted that the pandemic has significantly accelerated digital adoption especially amongst small sellers and freelancers. At zero-cost, digital FIRA process not only reduces time, saves money and removes friction but also eliminates the need to visit branches and thereby reducing the chances of the Covid-19 infection, he added.
This has eliminated a huge number of steps for the MSME exporter and freelancers who are using PayPal. In 2020, despite the pandemic headwinds, PayPal enabled exports worth ₹10,000 crore for 3.6 lakh small exporters with a majority driven by tribal, artisan and women led enterprises, according to Parameswaran.
Foreign Inward Remittance Advice (FIRA) is a document that acts as a proof for all inward remittances and payments received from abroad. This is issued by banks in India and is required by exporters of all sizes individual or a business, such as a limited company, partnership firm, sole proprietorship firm etc.
Previously, Indian sellers and freelancers had to send a manual request to PayPal’s partner bank and also pay a fee for the service. The bank would then issue FIRA as a physical statement which could take up to 10 days and required the seller to visit the bank to collect the same.
This latest PayPal initiative comes on the heels of its partnership last month with FlexiLoans.com, a digital lending platform, to provide freelancers, women entrepreneurs, sole proprietors in MSMEs with collateral free business loans.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Musicians looking forward to a concert-filled 2021 are largely in despair, but some are hoping to make the ...
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...