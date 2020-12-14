Paytm Money aims at 1 lakh new ETF investors in 1 year

Paytm Money, a leading online investment platform and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Paytm, on Monday said that aims at empowering over one lakh new investors with exchange traded funds (ETFs) in the next one year.

It further said that ETFs are expected to account for 20 percent of the overall AUMs for the company in the next two years. According to Paytm Money, ETFs are cost-efficient compared to the traditional mutual funds due to a lower commission and higher returns, which makes them a valuable wealth product for new to investments users. Trading in ETFs additionally presents new short-term income opportunities for investors, it added.

The product has immense growth prospects, and in the next five years would become the top investment avenues for Indians as it has happened in US and other markets, Paytm Money said.

ETF MasterClass

The company said that it has started a campaign to promote ETFs as a must-have wealth creation product and encourage more Indians to invest in them as compared to other available products. As part of the campaign, Paytm Money with ICICI Prudential as the knowledge partner is organising the first-ever ‘ETF MasterClass — Rise with India’, a two-day event starting on December 18, where industry experts would create awareness about ETFs.

Varun Sridhar, CEO, Paytm Money said in a statement: “Investing in ETFs is relevant for first-time investors and a good long-term investment strategy as well. Our ETF MasterClass is being organised with a vision to educate investors about the immense potential that these hold and ICICI Prudential is a great knowledge partner. We expect ETF investing and trading to skyrocket & in line with the current ETF penetration in western countries. Over the next 12 months, we are aiming at around one lakh Indians to invest or trade in ETFs.”

The company said that investors can start by investing as low as ₹16 in a simple and convenient way. Investors can get the live prices of an ETF on the Paytm Money app and place a sell order during the open market hours as they would do with stocks.

