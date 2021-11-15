Paytm Money launches AI-powered ‘Voice Trading’

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Homegrown fintech platform Paytm on Monday announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Paytm Money has launched ‘Voice Trading’, powered by artificial intelligence, allowing users to place a trade or get information about stocks via single voice command.
“This service has been launched in line with Paytm Money’s efforts to offer next-gen and AI-driven tech to elevate user experience,” the company said in an official release. The voice trading feature enables a single voice command, with the use of neural networks and natural language processing (NLP) to allow instant processing.
Varun Sridhar, CEO of Paytm Money said, “At Paytm Money, our focus has always been to elevate user experience and be the first to leverage technology to make investing faster, cheaper and easier. With a mobile-first and interconnected world of devices and the much-awaited launch of 5G, the voice trading feature enables users to skip the usual five to six-step process of trade in a dynamic environment with simple voice commands.”
“We believe that this will improve user experience over time and will bring more convenience to tech-savvy investors. We are doing a lot of R&D on newer technologies and this is one of the first products to be launched,” added Sridhar.
The platform is rolling out the voice trading feature in beta to select users. It will be available to all users over the coming weeks, it said.
