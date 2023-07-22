One97 Communications, which owns the Paytm brand, reported a standalone net loss of ₹ 358 crore in the June 30, 2023 quarter. In the same quarter last fiscal, Paytm had recorded a net loss of ₹ 645 crore.

It maybe recalled that, Paytm in the March 2023 quarter, recorded a net loss of ₹168 crore.

For the quarter under review, revenue under operations came in at ₹2,342 crore, up 39 per cent over revenue of ₹1,680 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. In March 2023 quarter, revenues from operations stood at ₹ 2,334 crore.

EBIDTA before ESOP for the quarter under review stood at ₹ 84 crore as compared to (₹275 crore) (loss) in Q1FY2023. In March 2023 quarter, EBIDTA before ESOP stood at ₹ 234 crore.

“We have managed to increase EBIDTA while we continue to invest for growth. Our indirect cost increased expectedly due to marketing costs related to IPL, impact of appraisals, and expansion of sales and technology teams. In the coming quarters, we expect our continued topline growth and operating leverage to drive increased profitability despite investments”, the company said in a late evening stock exchange filing after a Board meeting.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, contribution profit stood at ₹ 1,304 crore, reflecting a growth of 80 per cent year-on-year. The contribution margin improved to 56 per cent from 43 per cent a year ago, due to increase in net payment margin and growth in the loan distribution business.

As of June 2023, the value of loans distributed through the Paytm platform stood at ₹14,845 crore, up 167 per cent year-on-year. The number of loans distributed through the Paytm platform grew to 1.28 crore, a growth of 51 per cent year-on-year.

