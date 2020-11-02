Paytm Postpaid targets 15 million users by end March 2021

Pedagogy despite the pandemic
Paytm, a leading digital financial services provider, on Monday said it is aiming a total of 15 million users for its Postpaid micro credit service by March 21. This would be more than double the current customer base of 7 million for its Postpaid service.
With Paytm Postpaid, users can avail instant credit for their Paytm purchases, which they can repay next month. Paytm Postpaid is offered in partnership with two leading NBFCs with an instant credit line for various payments to Paytm App users.
Paytm also Monday announced that it is enabling Postpaid services to Android Mini App Store and POS devices expanding the reach of micro-credit to wider payment segments.
Bhavesh Gupta, CEO - Paytm Lending, said in a statement, “We aim to expand our services to as many businesses that enable consumers to benefit from the convenience of buy now and pay later. Our latest product is another step towards becoming as ubiquitous as credit cards. Postpaid is now an even more attractive payment option for everyday wants and needs. We can also now better support merchants who offer smaller ticket items and bring their customers a more transparent, flexible way to pay. By delivering a transparent payment option, that is suited to a shopper’s needs, we will help even more people live a healthy lifestyle.”
Paytm Postpaid, which was launched last year, is now expanding its partnership with the developer’s community in the company’s newly launched Android mini-app store. This will potentially benefit the businesses as a consumer will have an additional option to opt for buy now and pay later service.
In preparation for the upcoming festival season, Paytm Postpaid is also in the process of integration with over 2 lakh Paytm’s Android POS devices powering shoppers to buy on credit and benefiting the retailers across the country.
This service is already available for recharges and bill payments on Paytm, online payments on internet apps and also for buying home essentials from kirana stores.
