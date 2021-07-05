PhonePe and Flipkart partner to digitise cash-on-delivery payments

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
Digital payments platform PhonePe has partnered with Flipkart to launch contactless ‘Scan and Pay’ feature for the e-commerce major’s pay-on-delivery orders.
“PhonePe’s dynamic QR code solution will enable customers who earlier opted for cash on delivery to pay digitally through any UPI app at the time of delivery,” it said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that this would help reduce personal contact while ensuring safety, and drive contactless payments for customers who are traditionally more comfortable with cash on delivery.
Ankit Gaur, Director of Business, PhonePe said, “Digital payments adoption has become widespread over the past few years thanks to UPI. However, there still continues to be a preference for cash on delivery among some customers at the time of delivery. Digitising these cash-based payments would give a major boost to not just e-commerce but also contribute to the larger goal of Digital India.”
With this facility, customers will just need to scan the PhonePe QR code to make contactless payments from home for deliveries from Flipkart.
“While the pandemic has urged several consumers to make a shift to online shopping, some trust deficit during checkout remains in pockets. With ‘pay-on-delivery’ technology, we want to ensure that customers have peace of mind with their payments and at the same time can shop within the safety of their homes,” said Ranjith Boyanapalli, Head – Fintech and Payments Group, Flipkart.
