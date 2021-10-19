PhonePe transactions grew 33.6% between July and September

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
During July to September 2021, PhonePe saw 33.6 per cent growth in transactions from the previous quarter at 526.5 crore, while the value of transactions grew 23.3 per cent to ₹9,21,674 crore.
According to the Q3 (July-September) 2021 data released on PhonePe Pulse — an interactive website with digital payment data, insights and trends in India — money transfers with UPI and merchant payments clocked 221 crore and 231 crore transactions, respectively. Further, offline merchant payments grew faster than online, 65 per cent higher than the previous quarter, marking a period of recovery after the second wave of the pandemic and the rapid reopening of stores.
Coming soon, new framework for offline digital payments
As many as 720 of the country’s 726 districts registered a growth in digital transactions by volume. The number of registered users grew from 30.5 crore to 32.8 crore.
Digital transactions grew 80% in last 250 days: Razorpay report
Karthik Raghupathy, Head of Strategy and Investor Relations at PhonePe, said, “When we launched PhonePe Pulse, we committed to publishing data periodically, and we are delighted to share the insights from the first Pulse data refresh. The rapid growth we are seeing quarter-on-quarter is a strong indicator that digital payments are penetrating across the length and breadth of the country. It is going to be an exciting next quarter with the festivities and the holiday season; we are already looking forward to interesting insights and trends from Q4 2021.”
Launched in September 2021, PhonePe Pulse showcases more than 2,000 crore transactions by consumers on an interactive map of India.
PhonePe says it has over 32.5 crore registered users, who can send and receive money, recharge mobile phones, DTH, data cards, pay at stores, make utility payments, buy gold and make investments. PhonePe ventured into financial services in 2017 with the launch of its Gold platform for buying 24-karat gold. It has since launched mutual funds and insurance products like tax-saving funds, liquid funds, international travel insurance, life insurance, and insurance for the Covid-19 pandemic, among others. PhonePe is accepted at over 2.2 crore merchant outlets across India.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...