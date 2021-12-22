Pine Labs launches tokenisation solution

Pine Labs on Wednesday announced the launch of ‘Plural Tokenizer’, a tokenisation solution that works across leading card networks.

“Plural Tokenizer comes with robust features such as OTP-based two-factor authentication, visibility to issuers on where the tokens are being stored, cryptograms that are unique to each transaction, and issuance of tokens to merchants for a particular use case that cannot be used outside that specific merchant (CoF) use case or domain (F2F) use case,” it said in a statement.