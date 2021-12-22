Money & Banking

Pine Labs launches tokenisation solution

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 22, 2021

Solution works across leading card networks

Pine Labs on Wednesday announced the launch of ‘Plural Tokenizer’, a tokenisation solution that works across leading card networks.

“Plural Tokenizer comes with robust features such as OTP-based two-factor authentication, visibility to issuers on where the tokens are being stored, cryptograms that are unique to each transaction, and issuance of tokens to merchants for a particular use case that cannot be used outside that specific merchant (CoF) use case or domain (F2F) use case,” it said in a statement.

Published on December 22, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.