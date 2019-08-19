PM Modi to launch Rupay cards in UAE, Bahrain

Rupay cards will be launched in UAE and Bahrain with the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the two Gulf countries on August 23-25.

Modi recently launched the card in Bhutan during his visit and officials said that the idea behind the move was to strengthen India’s relationship in digital payments, trade and tourism with its neighbours.

“Our engagement with Gulf and Arab countries is extremely robust, and at an all time high. We have excellent relations with the Islamic world,” Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (External Relations) TS Tirumurti said.

The official explained that MoUs will be signed between institutions of India, Bahrain and UAE so that the Rupay card can be used.

In UAE, Modi will be met by Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and is expected to discuss bilateral, regional and international matters of mutual interest.

The PM will be awarded the Order of Zayed, which is the top most civil decoration of the UAE, that was announced earlier this year for his leadership in boosting bilateral relations between the two countries.

Other engagements

PM Modi is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with French President Emmanuel Macaron on August 22-23 and discuss areas for cooperation including defence, maritime security, space cooperation, civil nuclear energy and anti-terrorism.

He will represent India in the G-7 meeting on August 26, 2019, in Biarritz, France.