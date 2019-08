PNB Housing Finance Limited (PNBHFL) has raised fresh capital worth $75 million via External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), Singapore.

The ECB is under the Reserve Bank’s automatic route of approval and the proceeds will be used by the company as per the applicable RBI guidelines.

This facility will not only augment PNB Housing’s liquidity but will further balance company’s long term ALM position.