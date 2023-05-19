Punjab National Bank (PNB), the country’s second-largest public sector bank, on Friday reported a standalone net profit of ₹1,159 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023.

This reflected a 477 per cent increase over the net profit of ₹201 crore recorded in the same quarter last fiscal.

The Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of ₹0.65 per equity share (32.5%) with a face value of ₹2 each for fiscal 2022–23.

On a consolidated basis, PNB’s fourth quarter profits came in at ₹1,741 crore, the bank’s filing with the stock exchanges showed.