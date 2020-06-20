PNB trims loss in Q4 on improved asset quality; returns to black in FY’19-20

Aided by an improved asset quality, Punjab National Bank (PNB), the country’s second largest public sector bank, on Friday reported a standalone net loss of ₹697 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. This was much lower than the net loss of ₹4,750 crore the bank had recorded in the same quarter last fiscal.

A strong operating profit increase of 37.4 per cent coupled with 39.2 per cent decline in provisions for the quarter bolstered the bottomline performance. While operating profit came in at ₹3,932 crore (₹2,861 crore), provisions stood at ₹4,629 crore (₹7,611crore).

Total income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 grew 11.3 per cent at ₹16,388 crore (₹14,725 crore). Provision for NPAs for the quarter fell sharply to ₹4,618 crore (₹9,154 crore).

For the entire 2019-20, PNB has returned to black, reporting a standalone net profit of ₹326 crore against net loss of ₹9,975 crore in the previous fiscal. A 37.3 per cent decline in provisions at ₹14,402 crore (₹22,971 crore) helped boost the bottomline performance. Operating profit of the bank for 2019-20 grew 13.4 per cent to ₹14,739 crore (₹12,995 crore).

Total income for the entire 2019-20 grew 7.5 per cent at ₹63,074 crore (₹58,688 crore).

Meanwhile, in a late night filing with the stock exchanges, PNB said that the Covid-19 situation continues to be uncertain and the bank is evaluating it on an ongoing basis.

“The management believes that no adjustments are required in the financial results as it (pandemic) does not significantly impact the current financial year.

Despite these events and conditions, there would not be any significant impact on bank’s result in future," PNB said.

Shares of PNB closed at ₹34.50, up 1.77 per cent over the previous day’s close, at National Stock Exchange on Friday.