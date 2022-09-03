With rapid revival in growth, life insurance players struggle to attract, retain talents

The speedy revival in life insurance sector’s growth post Covid-19 pandemic pose challenge in hiring and retaining talents as companies across the board hires aggressively on elevated attrition levels.

The surge in hiring for new on-boarding is to make up for the attrition, industry players said.

They pegged the sector’s attrition rate to about 60 per cent, and at over 65 per cent for insurers driven by the agency model.

The Covid-pandemic has led to the increased awareness, but the insurance industry saw tepid growth due to overall slowdown in business sentiment and their bottomline hit on higher claims.

The sector sees speedy revival in growth aided by pent-up demand, IRDAI’s push for insurance penetration with product innovation, and the entry of new players, intermediaries, brokers and distributors.

“Post Covid, we are working to attract and retain key talents. As the market and industry gets back to growth, the competition for talent rise exponentially,” said Bruce De Broize, MD and CEO, Future Generali India Life Insurance Company.

“With talents becoming more selective, we are competing with the industry in tapping resources in high-demand areas such as IT, actuarial, product and marketing,” he added.

Hiring challenges

The sector-agnostic roles such as IT, marketing, data analytics, HR and finance are seeing hiring pressure across industries. The life insurance players too are struggling with hiring of sector-specific positions such as actuarial, sales and distribution due to their technical requirements.

“The insurance sector is growing at a rapid pace and the actuaries demand too has drastically gone up. Currently, the supply of these niche professionals is on the lower side. Given the specialised nature of the vocation, there is a lot of movement happening within the industry,” said Praveen Menon, Chief People Officer at IndiaFirst Life Insurance.

Having pushed to the corner on non-availability of talents, these organisations are now opening up to look at more industry, geography and job agnostic hiring, at least for non-technical roles.

With trend being an employee job market, has led organisations to offer more benefits and perks on work flexibility, and staff personalisation, industry players said.

Increase in employee costs

These challenges have created an environment of aggressive hiring, effectively translating to higher employee costs, as they look to attract and retain talents.

“As an industry, insurance is growing faster than the country’s GDP today. Fuelled by growth, everyone in the ecosystem, be it insurers, brokers or any other intermediary, all are hiring,” said Apaar Kasliwal, Executive Director at PolicyBoss.com.

Menon said that the increase in fixed cost for insurers is primarily in the non-sales and sales supervisory roles. Given that the overall non-sales cost versus sales is 25:75, the fixed cost for the industry could increase by up to 15 per cent, whereas the overall wage cost could rise by around 5 per cent compared with FY22.

“IndiaFirst Life was the fastest growing life insurer last year and aims to be this year too. However, because of talent crunch, our attrition numbers have gone up. We are still better as compared to the market, which saw at least 10% rise in attrition,” he said, adding that the increase in wage cost for the company is likely to be in-line with the industry.