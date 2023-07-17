Proxgy, an Internet of Things technology start-up, has forayed into the fintech space with the roll out of its latest product, AudioCube, a multi-lingual payment alert audio mechanism with ad network integration for merchants and retailers.

It simplifies the integration of payment gateway Android applications by consolidating multiple applications onto a single soundbox.

Pulkit Ahuja, Founder and CEO, Proxgy said with its advanced features, customisation options, and industry partnerships, AudioCube is poised to deliver an unparalleled user experience while prioritising data security and compliance.

The product combines advanced technology and customisable features to redefine the banking and fintech experience, he added.

Available in 120 cities across India, AudioCube supports 24 Indian languages and has multiple customisation options, including a dynamic QR with a LED display, a thermal printer, an ad network integration, and dual screens.

The company currently has six proprietary products and has received moe than 25 patents in India for its various solutions to solving everyday problems for blue-collar workers.

Proxgy is in the process of closing its seed round at a $17 million valuation.