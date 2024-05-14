A Delhi court on Tuesday sent DHFL director Dheeraj Wadhawan to jail after he was produced by the CBI following his arrest in Mumbai the previous evening in ₹34,000-crore bank fraud case, the agency officials said.

Dheeraj, who along with his brother Kapil Wadhawan was charge-sheeted by the CBI in the bank fraud case in 2022, was arrested earlier also but was on bail till Monday on medical grounds. His brother continues to be behind the bars.

The CBI officials stated that they have been fighting bail Dheeraj was given by a high court and trail court. They had challenged the Delhi High Court decision to grant bail to Wadhawan in Supreme Court.

On January 24, the Apex court cancelled it had said that the Delhi High Court had ‘erred’ in giving bail to both the brothers and noted that the two accused could not have claimed statutory bail as a right since chargesheet was filed and cognisance was taken by the trial court in due time.

The CBI had accused both the brothers of being involved in the biggest banking loan fraud case, cheating a consortium of 17 banks to the tune of ₹34,000 crore.

He was also arrested in the Yes Bank corruption case and had obtained bail in this case as well, said CBI officials.