PSL: RBI raises export credit limit

To encourage banks to support exports, which are facing global headwinds, the Reserve Bank of India has upped the sanctioned limit that can be classified as export credit under priority sector lending (PSL) from ₹25 crore per borrower to ₹40 crore per borrower. Further, the central bank has also removed the existing criteria of ‘units having turnover of up to ₹100 crore’ for PSL classification.

Published on September 20, 2019
