Q2 results: Lakshmi Vilas Bank net loss widens

A handshake here, a high-five there, amazing energy boosters!1 A happy start to the day gets things rolling on ...
Lakshmi Vilas Bank on Saturday reported a net loss at Rs 357.17 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2019.
The Tamil Nadu-based bank had clocked net loss at Rs 132.30 crore during the year ago period.
For the six month period ending September 30, net loss was at Rs 594.42 crore as against Rs 256.17 crore in the same period last year.
Total income for the July-September quarter was at Rs 665.33 crore as against Rs 800.50 crore, the bank said in a press release.
For the half year period ending September 30, total income was at Rs 1,342.50 crore as against Rs 1,588.00 crore in the year ago period.
Air pollution kills. There’s no simpler way to put this.Earlier this week, a “public-health emergency” was ...
Educationist SV Chittibabu turned 100 just days ago. A remarkable milestone that gets better when you are told ...
Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is quite a marvel despite being just a first step with a new form factor
Infusion of Rs 9,300 crore by LIC and government has helped absorb provisions and improve capital ratios
Bank of Baroda, after the merger with Vijaya and Dena Bank, continues to witness pressure on profitability and ...
The ‘payment’ function can be used to find out how much to invest on a regular basis to accumulate a desired ...
Rising prices can reduce the purchasing power of money sharply over the years
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...