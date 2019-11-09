Money & Banking

Q2 results: Lakshmi Vilas Bank net loss widens

PTI Chennai | Updated on November 09, 2019 Published on November 09, 2019

Lakshmi Vilas Bank on Saturday reported a net loss at Rs 357.17 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2019.

The Tamil Nadu-based bank had clocked net loss at Rs 132.30 crore during the year ago period.

For the six month period ending September 30, net loss was at Rs 594.42 crore as against Rs 256.17 crore in the same period last year.

Total income for the July-September quarter was at Rs 665.33 crore as against Rs 800.50 crore, the bank said in a press release.

For the half year period ending September 30, total income was at Rs 1,342.50 crore as against Rs 1,588.00 crore in the year ago period.

