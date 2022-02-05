Q3 results: SBI standalone net profit soars 62% to ₹8,432 crore

State Bank of India (SBI) has reported a 62 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) jump in third quarter standalone net profit at ₹ 8,432 crore against ₹5,196 crore in the year ago quarter on the back of increase in net interest income (NII) and decline in provisions and contingencies.

NII (difference between interest earned and interest expended) of India’s largest bank was up about 6 per cent y-o-y to ₹30,687 crore against ₹28,819.50 crore in the year ago quarter.

Other income, including profit/loss on sale of assets, profit/loss on revaluation of investments (net), earnings from foreign exchange and derivative transactions, recoveries from accounts previously written off, dividend income, etc. declined about 6 per cent y-o-y to ₹8,673 crore (₹9,246 crore).

Provisions and contingencies declined about 33 per cent y-o-y to ₹6,974 crore (₹10,342 crore). Under this head, loan loss provisions, however, rose 35 per cent to ₹3,096 crore (₹2,290 crore).

During the reporting quarter, gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) declined by ₹3,913 crore to stand at ₹1,20,029 crore as at December-end 2021.

GNPA position improved to 4.50 per cent of gross advances as at December-end 2021 against 4.90 per cent in the preceding quarter.

Net NPAs position too improved to 1.34 per cent of net advances against 1.52 per cent in the preceding quarter.

As at December-end 2021, total advances increased about 9 per cent y-o-y to ₹25,78,386 crore. Total deposits were up 9 per cent y-o-y to ₹38,47,794 crore.