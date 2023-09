The Central government has re-appointed M Rajeshwar Rao as Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India for a year.

His re-appointment for a period of one year is with effect from October 9, 2023, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, RBI said in a statement.

Rao’s three-year term as Deputy Governor began on October 9, 2020. He oversees the functioning of Departments such as Regulation, Risk Monitoring, Communication, Legal and Enforcement.