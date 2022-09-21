hamburger

Ravi Mohan reappointed ESAF Bank Chairman

BL Kochi Bureau | Kochi, Sept 21 | Updated on: Sep 21, 2022
He was previously employed as a chief general manager in the RBI’s department of banking supervision

Reserve Bank of India has approved the reappointment of PR Ravi Mohan as the Chairman of ESAF Small Finance Bank for a further period of three years from December 21.

He holds a degree in Science and Masters in Physics from Kerala University and a Master’s degree in business administration from Birmingham University. He is a certified associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers.

He was previously employed as a chief general manager in the department of banking supervision of the Reserve Bank of India. He was a resident advisor in financial sector supervision with the International Monetary Fund, AFRITAC South, Mauritius.

Published on September 21, 2022
