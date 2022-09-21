Ravi Mohan reappointed ESAF Bank Chairman

Reserve Bank of India has approved the reappointment of PR Ravi Mohan as the Chairman of ESAF Small Finance Bank for a further period of three years from December 21.

He holds a degree in Science and Masters in Physics from Kerala University and a Master’s degree in business administration from Birmingham University. He is a certified associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers.

He was previously employed as a chief general manager in the department of banking supervision of the Reserve Bank of India. He was a resident advisor in financial sector supervision with the International Monetary Fund, AFRITAC South, Mauritius.