Money & Banking

RBI allows NBFCs to pool jewellery for sale

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on January 21, 2020 Published on January 21, 2020

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs) to pool gold jewellery from different branches in a district and auction it at any location within the district, subject to the condition that the first auction has failed.

In its circular on ‘Lending against security of single product – Gold jewellery’, the RBI said the NBFC shall ensure that all other requirements of the extant directions regarding auction (prior notice, reserve price, arms-length relationship, disclosures, etc) are met.

The central bank said non-adherence to the above conditions will attract strict enforcement action.

Published on January 21, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
ICICI Bank allows cardless cash withdrawal at ATMs