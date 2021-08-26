RBI appoints Ajay Kumar as ED

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Ajay Kumar as Executive Director (ED) with effect from August 20.

Prior to being promoted as ED, Kumar was heading RBI’s New Delhi Regional Office as Regional Director.

As ED, he will look after Department of Currency Management, Foreign Exchange Department and Premises Department. The RBI now has 13 EDs.

Kumar has, over a span of three decades, served in foreign exchange, banking supervision, financial inclusion, currency management and other areas in the Reserve Bank.