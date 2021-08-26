Money & Banking

RBI appoints Ajay Kumar as ED

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on August 26, 2021

He will look after Department of currency management, foreign exchange, and premises department

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Ajay Kumar as Executive Director (ED) with effect from August 20.

Prior to being promoted as ED, Kumar was heading RBI’s New Delhi Regional Office as Regional Director.

As ED, he will look after Department of Currency Management, Foreign Exchange Department and Premises Department. The RBI now has 13 EDs.

Kumar has, over a span of three decades, served in foreign exchange, banking supervision, financial inclusion, currency management and other areas in the Reserve Bank.

Published on August 26, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

RBI and other central banks
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like