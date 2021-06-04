Money & Banking

RBI approves re-appointment of Vishwavir Ahuja as MD, RBL Bank

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on June 04, 2021

Vishwavir Ahuja, MD and CEO of RBL Bank

Ahuja reappointed for 1-year period

The Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of Vishwavir Ahuja as the Managing Director and CEO of RBL Bank for a one-year period with effect from June 30, 2021.

“The re-appointment is subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting,” RBL Bank said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

Published on June 04, 2021

board of directors (appointment and change)
RBL Bank Ltd
