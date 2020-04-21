RBI asks UCBs provisioning on interbank exposure under all-inclusive directions

What if jute bags fall short?
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked urban co-operative banks (UCBs) having inter-bank deposits with a UCB under all-inclusive directions (AID) to fully provide for this exposure within five years at the rate of 20 per cent annually.
Further, UCBs non-performing exposures arising from discounted bills drawn under LCs (letters of credit) issued by a UCB under AID also have to be similarly provided for.
There are a host of UCBs, including the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank, which have been placed under AID in the last few years on account of deterioration in their financial health. This directive will impact the profitability of UCBs having inter-bank exposure to UCBs under AID.
The RBI underscored that imposition of AID on a UCB, inter alia, restricts it from discharging its liabilities except as permitted by the central bank. This impacts the withdrawal of interbank deposits placed by other UCBs with such bank as also the timely discharge of interbank exposures such as discounted bills drawn under LC issued by the UCB under AID.
If UCBs choose to convert such deposits into long term perpetual debt instruments (such as. Innovative Perpetual Debt Instrument) which may be recognised as a capital instrument under a scheme of restructuring revival of a UCB under AID, provision on the portion of deposits converted into such instruments will not be required.
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
With the world in lockdown, sadly, we haven’t got to see the newly launched OnePlus 8 series yet. Like almost ...
To contain the spread of Covid-19, the majority of workforce across industries is now working from their ...
Chunk of mid, small NBFCs do not enjoy investment-grade rating, which leaves them out of the ambit of TLTRO
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of EID-Parry (India) at current levels. The stock ...
The April futures contract of Aluminium mini, that is, Alumini on the MCX has been in a sideways trend for a ...
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...