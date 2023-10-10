The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has directed Bank of Baroda (BoB) to suspend, with immediate effect, any further onboarding of their customers onto the ‘bob World’ mobile application.

The central bank said this action (taken in exercise of its power under Section 35A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949) is based on certain material supervisory concerns observed in the manner of onboarding their customers onto “bob World”.

“Any further onboarding of customers of the bank on the “bob World” application will be subject to rectification of the deficiencies observed and strengthening of the related processes by the bank to the satisfaction of RBI,” per a central bank statement.

The bank has been further directed to ensure that already onboarded “bob world” customers do not face any disruption on account of this suspension.