RBI Dy Governor Mahesh Jain gets two-year extension

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Tuesday approved the re-appointment of Mahesh Kumar Jain, Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), for two years with effect from June 22.

It may be recalled that Jain’s three-year term as RBI Deputy Governor is due to get completed on June 21.

With the re-appointment of Jain, the Centre has stuck to the tradition of having a commercial banker occupy the post of RBI Deputy Governor (reserved for bankers). As a result, the central bank now has four serving RBI Deputy Governors. The other three serving deputy governors are Michael Patra, M Rajeshwar Rao and Rabi Sankar.