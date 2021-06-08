RBI Dy Governor Mahesh Jain gets two-year extension

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Tuesday approved the re-appointment of Mahesh Kumar Jain, Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), for two years with effect from June 22.
It may be recalled that Jain’s three-year term as RBI Deputy Governor is due to get completed on June 21.
With the re-appointment of Jain, the Centre has stuck to the tradition of having a commercial banker occupy the post of RBI Deputy Governor (reserved for bankers). As a result, the central bank now has four serving RBI Deputy Governors. The other three serving deputy governors are Michael Patra, M Rajeshwar Rao and Rabi Sankar.
