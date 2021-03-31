RBI fixes WMA limits at ₹1.20 lakh crore for April-September 21

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in consultation with the Government, has decided that the limits for Ways and Means Advances (WMA) for the first half of the financial year 2021-22 (April 2021 to September 2021) will be ₹1.20 lakh crore.
The central bank provides financial accommodation to the Government to tide over temporary mismatches in the cash flow of its receipts and payments as WMA.
This is intended to provide a cushion to the Government to carry on its essential activities and normal financial operations.
The WMA limit was hiked to ₹2 lakh crore from ₹1.20 lakh crore on April 20, 2020 for the remaining part of the first half of the financial year 2020-21 (April 2020 to September 2020) to tide over the situation arising from the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.
In a statement on Wednesday, RBI said it might trigger fresh floatation of market loans when the Government of India utilises 75 per cent of the WMA limit.
The interest rate on WMA will be the repo rate (currently at 4 per cent). The interest rate on the overdraft will be two per cent above the repo rate.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Assessing these parameters is as important as evaluating the financials, earnings potential and valuation of a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but face a hurdle now
Direct Remittance can be a handy tool for investors to get same-day NAV
Many jargons used by insurance firms, agents often hide the sub-par nature of the real benefit
Mah Laqa Bai, poet, dancer and advisor to the Nizams, made unmatched contributions to Hyderabad’s literature ...
Bharati Jagannathan’s short stories pull us into the minutiae of life of young women in the late 20th century
The emergence of a substantive number of educated and professional Muslims has contributed to the small ...
There are very many seagulls in Elsewhere. Not very surprising, as this is a seaside resort! So when I step ...
Delivering purpose and sustainability through the entire customer experience is one way
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...