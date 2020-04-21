Money & Banking

RBI gives nod to Kamakodi’s reappointment as MD & CEO of City Union Bank

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 21, 2020 Published on April 21, 2020

N Kamakodi, MD and CEO, City Union Bank   -  Bijoy Ghosh

The Reserve Bank of India has given its approval for the re-appointment of N Kamakodi as MD & CEO of City Union Bank (CUB) for three years with effect from May 1, the private sector bank said in an exchange filing.

Kamakodi has been associated with the Kumbakonam (Tamil Nadu)-headquartered CUB since 2003. He was elevated as MD and CEO in 2011.

