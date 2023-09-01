Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das is among three central bank chiefs to earn an “A+” grade in the Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2023.

The grades are based on a scale from A to F for success in inflation control, economic growth goals, currency stability and interest rate management. An “A” grade represents an excellent performance down through an “F” for outright failure.

“Fighting inflation, which has been fueled by pent-up demand and disrupted supply chains, has everyone turning to their central bankers for help,” said Global Finance founder and editorial director Joseph Giarraputo.

“Global Finance’s annual Central Banker Report Cards celebrate those bank governors whose strategies outperformed their peers through orgininality, creativity and tenacity,” he said.

The other two central bank chiefs who earned “A+” grades along with Das are -- Thomas J. Jordan (Switzerland) and Nguyen Thi Hong (Vietnam).