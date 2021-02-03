RBI issues guidelines on risk-based internal audit for NBFCs, UCBs

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday issued guidelines on risk-based internal audit (RBIA) framework for Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) and Primary (Urban) Co-operative Banks (UCBs) which they need to implement by March 21, 2022.
The RBIA framework has been specifically mandated for supervised entities (SEs) — all deposit-taking NBFCs; all non-deposit taking NBFCs (including Core Investment Companies) with asset size of ₹5,000 crore and above; and all UCBs with asset size of ₹500 crore and above — to enhance the efficacy of their internal audit systems and processes.
Also read Regulating NBFCs
RBI asked the SEs to place the RBIA circular before their Board in its next meeting. The implementation of these guidelines as per timeline specified should be done under the oversight of the Board.
The central bank observed that the internal audit function should broadly assess and contribute to the overall improvement of the organization’s governance, risk management, and control processes using a systematic and disciplined approach. The function is an integral part of sound corporate governance and is considered as the third line of defence.
The supervised entities (SEs) will have to move towards a framework which will include, in addition to selective transaction testing, an evaluation of the risk management systems and control procedures in various areas of operations. This will also help in anticipating areas of potential risks and mitigating such risks.
Per the guidelines, RBIA should undertake an independent risk assessment for the purpose of formulating a risk-based audit plan which considers the inherent business risks emanating from an activity / location and the effectiveness of the control systems for monitoring such inherent risks.
The RBIA policy must be reviewed periodically. The risk assessment of business and other functions of the organization shall at the minimum be conducted on an annual basis. Every activity / location, including the risk management and compliance functions, shall be subjected to risk assessment by the RBIA, according to the guidelines.
Also read RBI’s norms will enhance stability of NBFC sector: Fitch Ratings
The SEs RBIA policy should also lay down the maximum time period beyond which even the low risk business activities / locations would not remain excluded for audit.
The Audit Committee of the Board (ACB)/ Board should formulate and maintain a quality assurance and improvement program that covers all aspects of the internal audit function.
The quality assurance program may include assessment of the internal audit function at least once in a year for adherence to the internal audit policy, objectives and expected outcomes.
RBI said a consolidated position of major risks faced by the organization needs to be presented at least annually to the ACB/Board, based on inputs from all forms of audit.
The regulator wants senior management of SEs to ensure that the RBIA function is adequately staffed with skilled personnel of right aptitude and attitude who are periodically trained to update their knowledge, skill and competencies.
RBI emphasised that the internal audit function must have sufficient authority, stature, independence and resources thereby enabling internal auditors to carry out their assignments properly.
The Head of Internal Audit (HIA) shall be a senior executive with the ability to exercise independent judgment. Except for the entities where the internal audit function is a specialised function and managed by career internal auditors, the HIA shall be appointed for a reasonably long period, preferably for a minimum of three years.
RBI said requisite professional competence, knowledge and experience -- including banking/financial entity’s operations, accounting, information technology, data analytics, forensic investigation, among others.-- of each internal auditor is essential for the effectiveness of internal audit function. The collective skill levels should be adequate to audit all areas of the SE.
The SEs may prepare a Risk Audit Matrix based on the magnitude and frequency of risk.
RBI said the internal audit function should not be outsourced. However, where required, experts including former employees can be hired on a contractual basis subject to the ACB/Board being assured that such expertise does not exist within the audit function of the SE.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
₹1560 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1540152015751590 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
Zee Entertainment (ZEEL) has been in an intermediate-term uptrend since it took support at ₹135 in August ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
The usual pre-Budget razzmatazz was missing this time around: Covid-19 restrictions poured cold water on ...
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Salma’s The Curse is an intense exploration of women’s lives — all straining under the weight of custom and ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...