RBI lifts restrictions on HDFC Bank’s business generating activities under Digital 2.0 plan

BL Mumbai Bureau | Updated on: Mar 12, 2022
FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of India's HDFC bank is pictured in Mumbai, India, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of India's HDFC bank is pictured in Mumbai, India, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo | Photo Credit: SHAILESH ANDRADE

In December 2020, The RBI had barred HDFC Bank from launching new digital products or services

In a significant relief to HDFC Bank, the Reserve Bank of India has lifted the restriction on the business generating activities planned under the bank’s Digital 2.0 programme.

This was communicated to the bank by a letter from the RBI on March 11.

“We would like to extend our gratitude to the regulator for this action. We are fully committed to ensuring continued adherence to the highest standards of compliance with RBI recommendations,” HDFC Bank said on Saturday.

The private sector lender further said that it has utilised this time to draw up short, medium, and long-term plans to meet the evolving digital requirements of our customers and we will roll out these initiatives in the days to come.

In December 2020, The RBI had barred HDFC Bank from launching new digital products or services and issuing new credit cards following outages in its mobile and internet banking services.

In August last year, it had lifted the restrictions on the bank for issuing of new credit cards.

Published on March 12, 2022
