RBI MPC will announce its revised bi-monthly monetary policy today. Here are the key details.
ALL UPDATES
- August 09, 2023 16:25
RBI MPC may leave repo rate unchanged at 6.5%
The six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) of RBI is likely to continue with status quo on the policy repo rate to rein in retail inflation.
If the MPC holds the rate at its meeting, which will take place from August 8 to August 10, it will be the third consecutive time it would have kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent.
Repo rate is the interest rate at which banks borrow funds from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to overcome short-term liquidity mismatches. The MPC last raised this rate from 6.25 per cent to 6.50 per cent at its meeting in February.
To recall, retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) slowed down to 5 month low of 6.71 per cent in July as against 7.01 per cent in June.
Still, it is higher than the upper band of targeted inflation range (2-6) per cent which triggered expectation of another hike in policy interest rate.
- August 09, 2023 16:16
Repo rate can’t fix food-driven inflation, says expert
In an opinion piece, S Adikesavan, an expert on monetary policy, argues that interest rate hikes merely raise costs, but don’t impact prices of TOP (tomatoes, onion and potato). MPC should target liquidity and leave food, fuel management to government, he said. Click here to read the complete piece.
- August 09, 2023 15:52
It’s just a pause, not a pivot, says Shaktikanta Das on RBI’s status quo
The surprise move to hold repo rate should not be seen as an indicator of carrying out similar moves in the future, and RBI will “not hesitate” in taking further action on rates if needed, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said after announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy on June 08.
“If I have to characterise today’s monetary policy in just one line...it’s a pause, not a pivot,” Das told reporters after the announcement of the policy review.
- August 09, 2023 15:47
Highlights of previous RBI Monetary Policy
Here are some major highlights of the Reserve Bank’s second bi-monthly monetary policy for 2023-24.
- Repo rate remains unchanged at 6.5 per cent.
- Maintains pause for second time in a row.
- Standing deposit facility rate remains at 6.25 per cent.
- Marginal standing facility rate and bank rate unchanged at 6.75 per cent.
- Inflation forecast for FY24 marginally lowered to 5.1 per cent.
- GDP growth projection retained at 6.5 per cent for FY24
- Growth for Q1 pegged at 8 per cent, Q2 at 6.5 per cent, Q3 at 6 per cent and Q4 at 5.7 per cent.
- Current account deficit (CAD) expected to have moderated further in Q4:2022-23 and remain eminently manageable in FY24.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.