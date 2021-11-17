RBI officers, employees withdraw call for agitation

The United Forum of Reserve Bank Officers and Employees, the umbrella organisation representing employee and officer unions in the Central Bank, have withdrawn its call for an agitation to press the pending issue of wage revision.

Protest programmes were scheduled to begin from Tuesday, but the United Front said that they are being withdrawn in response to an intervention by the Chief General Manager-in-Charge of the Human Resources Management Department.

HRM Department intervenes

“The CGM-in-Charge requested that in view of issues related to wage settlement in the Bank being in an advanced stage, our agitational program may be withdrawn and cooperation extended” for an early closure, said Samir Ghosh, Arun Samaddar, Gavin Coelho and Meet Pathak, leaders of the constituent unions of the United Front.

“Our leaders demanded a formal letter from the Bank, which was separately made available to the constituent unions late on Tuesday evening. We discussed amongst ourselves and decided to respond to the call and facilitate the wage settlement early.”

Earlier, the United Front had said that RBI officers and employees were embarking on an agitational path from today (Tuesday) after their ‘several attempts’ to revive talks on the long-pending issue of wage settlement failed repeatedly.

‘Several bids had failed’

“We have no option but to protest strongly the Central Bank’s inexplicable dilly-dallying on a very highly sensitive matter such as wage revision of the staff, pending for the last four years and more,” said leaders of the constituent unions had said.

Lunch-time gate demonstrations were to begin from Thursday and officers and employees would wear a badge during November 23 to 26. Lunch-time mass deputations would be taken out to the offices of the Regional Directors/Officers-in-charge on November 26. All staff coming under the current wage settlement were to go on mass casual leave on November 30.