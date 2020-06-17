RBI proposes to double the minimum net owned funds requirement for HFCs

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) proposes to double the minimum net owned funds requirement for housing finance companies (HFCs) to ₹20 crore.

Further, it may prescribe that not less than 50 per cent of net assets are in the nature of ‘qualifying assets’ for HFCs.

The qualifying assets include loans to individuals or group of individuals including co-operative societies for construction/purchase of new dwelling units; loans to individuals for purchase of old dwelling units; and lending to builders for construction of residential dwelling units.

Out of which at least 75 per cent should be towards individual housing loans, as per the proposed changed to the extant regulatory framework for HFCs.

In order to address concerns on double financing due to lending to construction companies in the group and also to individuals purchasing flats from the latter, the HFC concerned may choose to lend only at one level. That is, the HFC can either undertake an exposure on the group company in real estate business or lend to retail individual home buyers in the projects of group entities, but not do both.

If the HFC decides to take any exposure in its group entities (lending and investment) directly or indirectly, such exposure cannot be more than 15 per cent of owned fund for a single entity in the group and 25 per cent of owned fund for all such group entities.

As regards to extending loans to individuals, who choose to buy housing units from entities in the group, the HFC would follow arm’s length principles in letter and spirit.