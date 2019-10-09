RBI rejects Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Indiabulls Housing merger

The Reserve Bank of India has put the brakes on the proposed merger of troubled Lakshmi Vilas Bank with Indiabulls Housing Finance.

“This is to inform that RBI vide their letter dated October 09, 2019, informed that the application for voluntary amalgamation of lndiabulls Housing Finance Limited and lndiabulls Commercial Credit Limited with The Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB)Limited cannot be approved,”the private sector lender said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The announcement comes less than a fortnight after the RBI put LVB under the Prompt Corrective Action framework due to high net NPA, insufficient CRAR and CET 1, negative RoA for two consecutive years and high leverage.

In April this year, the Board of Lakshmi Vilas Bank had approved merger with Indiabulls Housing Finance through a share swap deal. It was expected to help Indiabulls get access to low cost stable funds and enable a larger geographical presence for Tamil Nadu-based LVB.

The bank had sought approval from RBI for the merger on May 7 this year. The proposal has already been cleared by the Competition Commission of India.

With the merger of GRUH Finance with Bandhan Bank, Capital First with IDFC Bank and Bharat Financial Inclusion with IndusInd Bank in the recent past, LVB and Indiabulls had been hopeful that their proposal would also be approved.

The recent spate of actions against Lakshmi Vilas Bank had already put the merger under a cloud.

The Economic Offences Wing, Delhi had also registered a First Information Report (FIR) under complaint for cheating and criminal breach of trust against the directors of board, LVB; director, LVB, Connaught Place based on a complaint by Religare Finvest.

In August this year, its Managing Director and CEO Parthasarathi Mukherjee resigned citing personal reasons.