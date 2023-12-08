The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is working on establishing a cloud facility for the financial sector in India. The proposed facility would enhance the security, integrity and privacy of financial sector data.

“Banks and financial entities are maintaining an ever-increasing volume of data. Many of them are utilising various public and private cloud facilities for this purpose,” RBI said, adding that such a facility is also expected to facilitate scalability and business continuity.

The cloud facility will be set up and initially operated by Indian Financial Technology & Allied Services (IFTAS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of RBI. Eventually, the facility will be transferred to a separate entity owned by financial sector participants.

This cloud facility is intended to be rolled out in a calibrated fashion in the medium term, the central bank said.

“RBI’s announcement of a financial sector cloud service is exciting from a techno-regulatory perspective. The cloud service could effectively help centralise data/ services hosting for financial institutions,” said Rajat Deshpande, CEO and Co-founder, FinBox.

“Effectively, it implies that at some point, banks, NBFCs, and other participants might be nudged to store their data on this cloud, rather than on third-party services that are currently in vogue. This might help financial institutions access a cloud facility that ensures data security, integrity, and automatic compliance with the relevant regulatory guidelines.”

