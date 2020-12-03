RBI to HDFC Bank: Halt sourcing of new credit card customers, digital activities

LG Velvet: Good phone with a curious accessory
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
In a big setback to the country’s largest private sector lender HDFC Bank, the Reserve Bank of India has directed it to temporarily halt sourcing of new credit card customers as well as launches of digital business generating activities planned under its proposed programme ‐ Digital 2.0.
The directive comes soon after a sudden outage at one of HDFC Bank’s data centres impacted its digital and mobile banking and ATM and payment services on November 21.
“The RBI vide Order has advised the Bank to temporarily stop all launches of the Digital Business generating activities planned under its programme,Digital 2.0 (to be launched), and other proposed business generating IT applications and sourcing of new credit card customers,” HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.
The RBI in its order has also asked the bank’s board to examine the lapses and fix accountability for the incident.
“The RBI has issued an Order dated December 2, 2020 to HDFC Bank with regard to certain incidents of outages in the internet banking/ mobile banking/payment utilities of the bank over the past two years, including the recent outages in the Bank’s internet banking and payment system on November 21, 2020 due to a power failure in the primary data centre,” the bank further said.
In the past, HDFC Bank’s Internet and Mobile banking services had been impacted for three working days in December last year and many customers had been unable to make transactions at the time. Prior to that a mobile banking app launch had also faced difficulties.
HDFC Bank, in the regulatory filing, however, said that it has taken several measures over the last two years to fortify its IT systems and will continue to work swiftly to close the balance and would work with the RBI on the issue.
“The Bank has been taking conscious, concrete steps to remedy the recent outages on its digital banking channels and assures its customers that it expects the current supervisory actions will have no impact on its existing credit cards, digital banking channels and existing operations,” it further said, adding that it believes that these measures will not materially impact its overall business.
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
Santosh Barik and his family — his wife, parents and two sisters — have been farm labourers in his village in ...
Women artisans start their own producer companies to shape lifestyle products
The vacation ownership provider has done well amidst the pandemic, unlike many others in the hospitality ...
₹1406 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1895188014181435 Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of MOIL at current levels. The stock is showing initial ...
The scheme will invest 0-35 per cent of the corpus in overseas equities
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
Remembering David Lean’s Brief Encounter, its haunting music and portrayal of illicit, impassioned love
The author of The Pull of the Stars, a novel based on the Spanish flu, on the perpetual lure of history and ...
As her political secretary, Ahmed Patel turned Sonia Gandhi into a powerful and confident leader who could ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...