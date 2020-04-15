RBI to issue sovereign gold bonds in six tranches

And they all fell down...
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
The Government of India (GoI), in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has decided to issue sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) in six tranches, from April 2020 to September 2020, under the SGB Scheme 2020-21.
The first SGB series will open for subscription from April 20 to April 24; followed by second series (May 11-15), third series (June 8-12), fourth series (July 6-10); fifth series (August 3-7); and sixth series (August 31-September 4), the central bank said in a statement.
The SGBs, which are issued by the RBI on behalf of GoI, can be subscribed to only by resident individuals, Hindu Undivided Family (HUF), trusts, universities and charitable institutions. The bonds will be denominated in multiples of gram(s) of gold, with a basic unit of 1 gram.
The minimum permissible investment will be 1 gram of gold. The maximum limit of subscription will be 4 kg each for the individual and HUF and 20 kg for trusts and similar entities per fiscal (April-March), notified by the government from time to time.
As per the RBI statement, the annual ceiling will include bonds subscribed under different tranches during initial issuance by government and those purchased from the secondary market. Further, in case of joint holding, the investment limit of 4 kg will be applied to the first applicant only.
The gold bonds will be issued as Government of India Stock under GS Act, 2006. Investors will be issued a holding certificate for the same. the bonds are eligible for conversion into demat form.
The tenor of the bond will be eight years with exit option after the fifth year to be exercised on the interest payment dates. Investors will be compensated at a fixed rate of 2.50 per cent per annum payable semi-annually on the nominal value, the RBI said.
The bonds can be used as collateral for loans. The loan-to-value (LTV) ratio is to be set equal to ordinary gold loan mandated by the Reserve Bank from time to time.
The price of SGB will be fixed in Indian rupee on the basis of simple average of closing price of gold of 999 purity, published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd for the last three working days of the week preceding the subscription period. The issue price of the gold bonds will be ₹50 per gram less for those who subscribe online and pay through digital mode.
According to the Finance Ministry, the SGB Scheme, which was introduced in November 2015, is provided as a substitute for physical gold to investors.
As per ministry data, 33 tranches of SGBs have been issued so far (up to October 2019), aggregating 28,644.07 kg. In fact, in FY2019-20, SGB subscriptions jumped 87 per cent year-on-year to 3,797.45 kg against 2,030.87 kg in FY2018-19
These bonds are sold through scheduled commercial banks (except small finance banks and payment banks), Stock Holding Corporation of India Ltd, designated post offices, and recognised stock exchanges — NSE and BSE.
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Jet flew with ‘Swiss precision, German engineering, American technology’; something went wrong en route
Several attempts were made to revive Jet, but none bore fruit
Jet Airways’ journey towards a has-been is reflected in its stock movement. Its stock, issued at ₹1,100 apiece ...
Keeping track of expenses can help avoid unnecessary costs and improve savings
Falling financial asset prices and comfort of home are creating interest in home buying. But analyse and ...
The erosion in equity investments immediately impacts unit linked policies; plus there’s an impact on the ...
The stock of Finolex Industries gained 13 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume on Monday, breaking ...
Just like medieval Europeans during the bubonic plague, modern humans, too, tend to conflate contagion and ...
As pandemic-related anxiety tells on your nerves, here are a few podcasts that shelter you from the chaos of ...
In the midst of a lockdown, a foodie fuels his appetite for morsels of Hyderabad
Norway’s majestic fjords leave a lasting impression on a traveller
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...