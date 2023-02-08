Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday announced that it will issue draft guidelines on penal charges on advances. Reading the Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the move is aimed at transparency in the system.

The guidelines will be issued on three areas: Broad framework for acceptance of green deposits, disclosure framework on climate related financial risks and guidance on climate scenario analysis and stress testing.

The Governor also announced that the scope of TReDS platform will be expanded to provide insurance facility for invoice financing.

Das announced the central bank’s decision to extend the UPI facilities to inbound travellers to India

Also, QR-code based coin vending machines will be launched in 12 cities on a pilot basis.

Also read
File photo of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI hikes repo rate by 25 bps to 6.5%

RBI to allow lending, borrowing of govt bonds: Shaktikanta Das

File Photo: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das speaks during a press conference announcing the central bank’s monetary policy statement in Mumbai on February 8, 2023.

RBI projects economic growth at 6.4% for next fiscal

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   