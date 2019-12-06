RBL Bank raises Rs 2,025 crore through QIP

A diamond shining in the dark
Rolls-Royce creates the Black Badge Cullinan for younger buyers looking for exclusivity and bespoke luxury
RBL Bank on Friday said it has raised Rs 2,025.27 crore from institutional investors through a qualified institutional placement offering (QIP) and will utilise the proceeds to fund business growth.
In a statement RBL Bank said “it has successfully concluded the QIP of Rs 2,025 crore at an issue price of Rs 351 per share (including premium of Rs 341) pursuant to the allotment of 5.77 crore equity shares.”
QIP is a tool used by listed companies to sell shares, debentures, or any other security, other than warrants that are convertible into stocks, to qualified institutional buyers such as mutual funds and foreign institutions.
“This capital infusion significantly enhances our capital adequacy, and positions us well to capitalise on the various growth opportunities available to us, especially as economic growth returns to normal,” RBL Bank MD and CEO Vishwavir Ahuja said.
“The QIP increases the bank’s total capital adequacy ratio to 15.3 per cent, core equity tier I ratio to 14.3 per cent, enabling the bank to remain capitalised well above the regulatory limits,” the statement said.
The issue saw strong demand from domestic as well as foreign qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), the statement said.
The shares of RBL Bank were trading at Rs 363.65, down 0.48 per cent on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in the morning trade.
Rolls-Royce creates the Black Badge Cullinan for younger buyers looking for exclusivity and bespoke luxury
More tech and features in the cabin and a facelifted exterior mean the entry sedan is now better equipped to ...
The company is wooing kids and adults alike with a host of initiatives
Indian arm eyeing the possibility of fuel cell electric vehicles
As the sum assured it may be insufficient for your family; so pay more attention to the math
The RBI failed to ring in Christmas cheer, retaining its key policy repo rate at 5.15 per cent. Hugely ...
The rupee (INR) strengthened on Wednesday and it broke out of the resistance at 71.6 against the dollar (USD), ...
Voluntary Provident Fund is easy to invest in, and tax-efficient
More and more Indian women hoopsters are playing at collegiate levels abroad, hoping to crack the big league
A documentary on The Savoy is reaping awards at international festivals
The idea that incentives for the rich promote investment and employment is demonstrably false
“You have too much junk,” says Bins. “Yup,” I say. “I know.” I live in a two-room apartment in downtown ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...